Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For New Flight Attendant Episodes

As you now know, after indulging in a night of drinking and debauchery with a man named Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) wakes up in a hotel room the next day to discover that the handsome stranger from the previous night is dead, and, worse, she has absolutely no memory of what they did together. As the first episodes roll on, we wonder right along with her whether or not she played a part in his demise and if not, who else could’ve had a hand in his death? As we reach the mid point of these eight episodes though, the main question is whether or not Cassie is about to take the fall for a very complicated murder.