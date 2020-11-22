Need-To-Know Deals From Ulta’s Black Friday Beauty Sale

This much we know to be true: We love shopping. We also love saving money on products that we actually use every day. And, with a bevy of irresistible sales popping up this week, 'tis the season to save BIG on beauty essentials — especially at Ulta. It's time to put your Black-Friday game plan into action because the popular destination for all things makeup to skincare and hair just kicked off a sizzling lineup of beauty deals.
Here's everything you need to know: as of now, Ulta Beauty has unveiled major savings on hair, makeup, skincare, holiday sets, and more. Plus, free shipping on orders over $35! You'll have until Saturday, November 28, to score these discounts from the Black Friday landing page. If you've been in the market to upgrade your curling iron or skincare routine, then this Ulta sale is the time when holiday gems will be at their most affordable! And we've rounded up all the need-to-know deals worth shopping ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.