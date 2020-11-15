Murder On Middle Beach Isn’t Really A True Crime Story

Therein lies the challenge of telling a story that asks a person to both experience it on a personal level and document it at the same time. Toward the end of filming, Madison felt his roles shift yet again. “The pendulum swung back from investigative documentarian to ‘Shit my aunt and my sister, they’re going to see this.’ People are going to see this and there’s no way of avoiding the inherent exploitative nature of telling a story like this. Because without conflict there is no arc. To do it right, it needs to have nuance and it needs to address the elephant in the room, or else we will never get past it,” he explained. “That was really important for me to identify in the series. The pendulum swinging back. What have I done in asking these questions and doing this on this stage in the way I have done it? Am I causing more harm than good?”