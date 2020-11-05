Oddly Enough, Netflix’s Newest Holiday Rom-Com Is Kinda Based On A True Story

In the film, budget-conscious Erica is understandably skeptical about the whole ordeal. However, Andrew assures her that not a single cent comes out of the taxpayer’s pocket. Everything from clothes and food to medicine, educational materials, and toys are donated by citizens, local businesses, and church groups. He also points out that the drop serves as a great training exercise for the participating military airmen. The same is true for the real-life drop, which is a big part of what made Ludwig so interested in the role in the first place.