Oddly Enough, Netflix’s Newest Holiday Rom-Com Is Kinda Based On A True Story

According to the Anderson Air Force base website, Operation Christmas Drop is considered to be “the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation,” having started all the way back in 1952. Per Pacific Air Forces, the U.S. Air Force works together with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force to deliver these air dropped packages to over 20,000 people across 56 remote islands throughout Micronesia. However, unlike the one from the Netflix movie, the real mission doesn’t just take place over one single day — that the stuff of holiday-themed fantasy. In reality, all 176 bundles of goodies go out for delivery over the course of a week and a half during the month of December.