24-Year-Old Puerto Rican Drag Queen Natasha Alor On Why This Election Is Just The Beginning

I sometimes struggle. Now I’m trying to separate who I am as an artist and who I am as a trans woman because people tend to mix the two. They hear, “Oh, you’re a drag queen. You’re a man who dresses up as a woman.” And for people that don’t understand what drag is or what being a trans woman is, it’s a bit confusing. So I try to separate them but it’s really difficult for me. Drag is what I do for a living. But I’m also really vocal about the issues and that falls into my art. So I’ve struggled with that because people don’t really take me seriously because of the things I do in my performance. They say: “Oh, she’s an activist but she’s strutting around naked.” So that’s the hard part of trying to get people to take me seriously, especially when my views favor independence and more radical action — that makes people lose respect for me here in Puerto Rico.

