The Pearsons Add The Pandemic To Their Long List Of Family Issues In New This Is Us Trailer

Fans of NBC’s This Is Us might have been worried about the fate of their favorite family drama after the coronavirus forced all of Hollywood to temporarily pause filming, but there’s no way that the universe (and creator Dan Fogelman) wouldn’t let us have a Pearson-less fall. Season five of the tearjerker is set to make its return this October, and our favorite dysfunctional family will be back with even more personal drama happening amidst the backdrop of an ongoing global pandemic.
The trailer for the upcoming season for the series dropped today, bringing us up to speed with the current state of the Pearson household. The siblings have just realized that their mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is suffering from dementia, and mama’s boy Randall (Sterling K. Brown) springs into action to find a cure. But Randall’s domineering behavior doesn’t sit well with his brother and sister, especially with Kevin (Justin Hartley); the men get into an argument that ends with them saying some of the most vicious things I’ve ever heard on TV. Yikes.
Fast a forward a few months to the next chapter in this family saga, which is presumably taking place in the present. Everyone’s wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and just like us, the Pearson can’t tear their eyes away from the chaos unfolding on the streets as people across the country protest police brutality and racism.
“What we’re dealing with as a people is just so tragic, Beth,” says Randall wearily as he watches the news. He's also go a lot going on internally because the mysterious circumstances of his birth and his blood family are seriously weighing on him. Luckily, our guy's got his better-half (Susan Kelechi Watson) right by his side.
“This pain is not forever,” she reminds him with a smile. "Nothing is forever except us."
Meanwhile, Rebecca’s feeling much better these days, but Kate (Chrissy Metz) is being cautious, and rightfully so. Part of the struggle with dementia is how unpredictable it tends be; even if her mom is on the mend right now, there’s a big chance of her health deteriorating very quickly. But the person that the sole Pearson sister is even more concerned about it Kevin, who suddenly shares that he has a fiancée. You guessed it — it's Madison (Caitlin Thompson), and she's super pregnant!
We'll get more backstory on all of these major plot lines (as well as what promises to be a terse reunion between the Pearson brothers) when This Is Us returns to NBC on October 27. Get your tissues ready.