Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke Welcome Their First Child With Placenta Heart Instagram

There's nothing like witnessing the miracle of life to help get the creative juices flowing. When Stevie Wonder celebrated the birth of his daughter, Aisha Morris, he wrote the 1976 classic "Isn't She Lovely"; For W. B. Yeats, it was a touching poem.
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley were similarly moved when they welcomed their newborn son on August 11 — though it might feel a hair more graphic than a couple of sentimental stanzas.
The singer and doula announced the birth of her and Badgley's first born child on Instagram, sharing a photo of a heart drawn using the placenta. "His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum," Kirke wrote.
You might be wondering — what exactly am I looking at? Thankfully, we'll save you the trouble of Googling placenta art (no judgement, but still proceed with caution). Placenta art is a print is made by putting natural food safe dyes in the placenta and pressing it, along with the umbilical cord, onto acid-free paper. TIME reported that it had become a trend among parents in 2013, as it's "a lifelong memento of your child's birth."
It usually looks something like a tree (fitting, since the placenta is sometimes referred to as the "Tree of Life"), but Kirke seems to have taken some creative liberties and turned it into a heart. As they always say, live your placenta truth.
Kirke and You actor Badgley started dating in 2014, and quietly got married in a small ceremony in February 2017. Kirke, the older sister of Girls' Jemima Kirke, announced her pregnancy in February, while also revealing that she'd suffered two miscarriages in a row beforehand. She has another son, 11-year-old Cassius Riley, with her ex Morgan O'Kane.
"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," Kirke wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "[...] You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."