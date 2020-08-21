How Love In The Time Of Corona Was Made… In The Time Of Corona

First and foremost, Freeform sent cleaning crews to each location. Then crew members ran cable into the actors' home so that cameras could be set up inside. There were only seven people on the crew. Only one crew member at a time was allowed inside at a time to adjust equipment and would wipe down anything they touched before the actors returned to the space. Director of Photographer Marco Fargnoli and Johnson met over Facetime to "scout" the locations and work out blocking. Everyone wore PPE and masks, including the actors when they were not shooting in character, and while filming, everyone communicated from a safe distance or through walkie talkies. Each home designated a family member or friend that was quarantining with them as a PA that could help out, as well.