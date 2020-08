Nandina is notable for its ramshackle church (Tabernacle Church of Christ the Redeemer, The Living God, and His Army) that believes in the rapture and houses snakes. It's also home to a BBQ joint called Hobo's Ham that was apparently on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives , according to Blair's Google search. (It was probably the "Dives" part of that show.) Like Nandina, the church and the BBQ restaurant are also made-up places. There is a brand sold in Georgia called Hobe's Country Ham that looks very good and not at all like Hobo's Ham in the show.