The Teenage Bounty Hunters Are Christians. They Also Have Premarital Sex. Deal With It.

The series does an excellent job of showing how the Bible can be interpreted differently by different people, and how that leads to characters like Blair and Sterling feeling confident in their relationships with God even as other Christians may not agree with their choices. As each of them grow more confident in their sexuality as the series goes on, the actors want the same for their audience. "I hope that this ... shows young women that it's okay to have wants and desires. And it's okay to act on them. And it's okay to ask for what you want and to use your voice in a sexual setting," Fellini says.