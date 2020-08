Fitzgerald and Jones have been straightforward about their desire to steep the story in the tropes of classic crime fiction. Viewers looking for clues about what season 2 will bring should skip rewatching the '50s TV series and go straight for the works of Gardner, Raymond Chandler, and Dashiell Hammett. In a July interview with Town & Country, the series creators revealed that those were the stories they looked to when it came time to think about the show's future . "There’s so much great stuff in these books, and in the other pulp fiction we read from the Erle Stanley Gardner universe,” Jones said. “Knowing we wanted multiple seasons of this show, we tried to take dogmatic ideas about justice and the nature of men and use those as tentpoles to think about how a guy comes around to those ways of seeing things.”