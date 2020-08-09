Our energy may feel erratic on Monday, when messenger Mercury forms a square against innovative Uranus. Our ideas and words can get tangled as the planets of communication and unexpected changes clash against each other. On the bright side, we’ll feel extra creative. While we’ll have to be intentional about considering our thoughts before sharing them with others, we can also use this transit to think outside of the box.
On Tuesday at 12:44 p.m. EST, the Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in Taurus. This transit can cause us to rush others — and ourselves. One way to tap into patience is to focus on listening to the emotions that come up during this transit; this will let us move forward with purpose.
Power struggles may arise on Thursday, when warrior Mars creates a square against controlling Pluto. The confrontation between these planets can influence us to challenge authority figures or, conversely, we may feel challenged by others. It may feel unnatural, but we’ll find a happy medium during this movement by playing by the rules and avoiding burning bridges.
Starting Saturday, disruptive Uranus stations retrograde in Taurus, encouraging us to shift our focus towards creating internal change. We may feel frustrated with our progress, but if we focus on solidifying our values as the planet moves in reverse, we’ll be ready to put our best foot forward when Uranus stations direct again in Taurus early next year.