"They were all like, I love that show!" Osefo tells Refinery29 over the phone of the moment she shared her new gig with her colleagues. "You look at professors and you look at politicos and you think these are serious people — which we are — highly educated, critical thinkers," but, she adds, "That's their profession, that's not necessarily who we are. At the end of the day, we all like to hang out with our friends. We all like to watch movies or go to dinner parties. That's what we do. And so what this has shown to me is that a lot of politicos and a lot of academics are Bravoholics."