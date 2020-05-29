Celebrate Verishop’s Birthday With 21 Days Of Deals

Many of us have experienced the weirdness that is celebrating a birthday on lockdown — and now it’s taste-making retailer Verishop’s turn. Instead of gathering friends for a private Zoom fête (as one does nowadays) to celebrate its one-year anniversary, the e-commerce platform has decided to host a more public type of virtual bash: the 21-days-of-deals celebration. And everyone's invited.
The online department store first opened its doors on June 18, 2019, populating its sleek site with covetable brands like Staud, Girlfriend Collective, Nanushka, and more. To commemorate its first official year of digital existence, the retailer is launching all sorts of fun ways for shoppers to score a discount: starting with 40% off all full-price Vince styles (using the code VINCE40), 30% off the increasingly cool Billie the Label, and 30% off Choosy's trendy collection of tops, dresses, and more.
Advertisement
In addition to its ample array of fashionable finds, Verishop also offers top-notch beauty and wellness products along with the latest in home goods and decor. So, to keep the party going, you can also enjoy 20% off beauty brands like Indie Lee and Ghost Democracy plus enticing markdowns on home brands including Smeg and Skagerak.
There are plenty more surprises in store starting today and extending through June 21, so keep checking back for sweet deals that are (almost) better than birthday cake. Below, a few treats that are worth carting up in celebration of Verishop's very special day.
There are plenty more surprises in store starting today and extending through June 21, so keep checking back for sweet deals that are (almost) better than birthday cake. Below, a few treats that are worth carting up in celebration of Verishop's very special day.
shop 7 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement