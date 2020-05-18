Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Cast Reveals Return Date In Extremely On-Brand Video

While the actors may be in lockdown, nothing can stop Netflix from releasing the next season of The Umbrella Academy. In a virtual reunion video, cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min recreate the fan-favorite dance scene from season 1 in order to announce some exciting news: season 2 is dropping July 31.
The dance scene was set to the song "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany, which couldn't be more applicable as the cast danced from their own respective houses, not unlike their separate rooms in the original scene. Of course, they improvised a bit: Castañeda had to use a Starbucks drink plug instead of a knife, and Sheehan a wooden spoon instead of a cigarette, and of course Gallagher and Min weren't in the original scene at all, so they got to let loose in this promo.
Advertisement
Cast members in the video make up the seven adopted children of "The Umbrella Academy," a superhero team with talents ranging from mind control to time-travel, which is how they learn it's their job to fight the incoming apocalypse. It...doesn't work out. Now, in season 2, they have to do it all again.
Based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy was watched by 45 million households in its first four weeks on the platform, and now with much of the world still under quarantine, even more eyeballs are turning to Netflix to cure their boredom. And, with two months until it drops, that leaves ample time for newcomers to catch up on the first season. How could a show with a scene like this one not charm you right over?
Advertisement