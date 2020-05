The final episode of The Jenny Jones Show aired in May 2003, one year after the civil lawsuit decision was overturned. The talk show was cancelled due to declining ratings and, as it was a syndicated show, not getting picked up in as many markets. Variety reported at the time that the show's ratings peaked in season 4 — the season that came before the murder trial — and that following the trial, there was a "softening of the content." In total, The Jenny Jones Show was around for 12 seasons.