The Frog’s Catfish Clue On The Masked Singer Was A Dead Giveaway

The lineup of contestants on the third season of The Masked Singer included multiple celebs with easily detectable voices. Aside from Lil’ Wayne as the Robot, the Masked Singer Frog's identity has to be the most obvious because he has rapped for all of his performances and has a very distinct talking pattern that the voice modulator fails to disguise. Somehow, none of the panelists have come close to suggesting that musician Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) is the celebrity in disguise. And that's even more shocking when you factor in the newest clue about The Frog: Catfish.