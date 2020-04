Speaking to the local Long Island outlet The Island Now, Makowksy said he means the film to be a "love letter to my hometown, my school and the teachers who first believed in me, and without whom I would never be a writer today." But, that through penning it, he realized that Tassone wasn't just a "boogeyman" he heard about growing up in the area. "The truth is far more complicated,” he explained. “By almost all accounts, Tassone was a passionate educator and advocate for the students and community at large. I came to understand he fostered a whole town’s worth of strong relationships and made lots of us feel seen and heard — which made the betrayal that much more painful, even maddening."