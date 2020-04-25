But, things took at turn in 2002 when Tassone's assistant superintendent for business, Pam Gluckin, was caught for using $250,000 worth of school district money for personal purchases and her mortgage. As reported in New York Magazine, Tassone was able to stay in the public's good graces as Gluckin was allowed to quietly step down. But, two years later, it was discovered that Tassone had stolen millions of dollars using "expense-account padding, vendor-bidding violations, check-record fabrications, even the creation of phony businesses," according to the article.