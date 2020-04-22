Story from Style

This $500 Giveaway Supports Brooklyn’s Best Vintage Shops

Eliza Huber
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images.
Of all the many vintage stores in Brooklyn, five stand out as the darlings of the scene: Antoinette, Awoke, Collections, Dusty Rose, and Horizons. And to know them is to shop them. For many fashion-obsessed New Yorkers, vintage pieces from these five local businesses make up a hefty portion of their wardrobes — mine included. In fact, I still remember exactly who introduced me to Dusty Rose during the first summer I lived in the city. In the three years since, I’ve been back more times than I can count.
Now, in order to protect themselves and their businesses during these uncertain and unstable times, the owners of all five shops are banding together to drum up sales and support for each other in the best way they know how: With a giveaway
Advertisement
Starting today and running until Saturday, each of the five stores are offering up the chance to win a $100 gift card, with a total of $500 on the line. The gift cards, which will never expire, can be used either on Instagram or in real life (upon re-opening, that is) and will be chosen on April 25th at 8 pm EST. 
View this post on Instagram

$500 GIVEAWAY!!!!! 🗽 We teamed up with 5 awesome vintage brick & mortars that have been in our beloved Brooklyn neighborhood for almost a decade. We want to give you & your friends a chance of winning up to $500 to shop either on IG or in IRL (we promise to be back open once we get the green light) Treat yourself or share with a friend who needs a little pick me up RN. These giftcards NEVER expire 5 Shops, 5 chances to win, 5 prizes. You will have a chance to win a $100 gift card from @antoinettebrooklyn @awokevintagebrooklyn @collectionsbk @dustyrosevintage @horizonsvintage To Enter: like THIS post and tag 3 of your buds in the comments below, then be sure to follow all the shops. (We'll be checking 😉) Winners will be picked Saturday, April 25th, at 8pm est. Enter on each shops page for a chance to win 5 times! 5 prizes in total of (1) $100 gift card each

A post shared by C O L L E C T I O N S (@collectionsbk) on

To enter, the rules are simple. Like many giveaways, this one involves liking each of the store’s individual posts and tagging three friends in the comment section of all five. In addition, participants must follow all of the stores involved to be considered. Once you’ve entered each of the five giveaways, you’re good to go. Come Saturday, you could very well have a shopping spree to partake in. 
Anyone who’s been following the current financial crisis knows by now that what the government is doing “to help” small businesses isn’t helping, at least not enough. There was roughly $349 billion set aside to help small businesses prevent layoffs and maintain their employees in a fund called the Paycheck Protection Program. According to CNBC, $243.4 million of that has already been allocated to large, publicly traded companies like DMC Global, Wave Life Sciences, and Fiesta Restaurant Group, all three of which have market values greater than $100 million. Now, $349 billion later, the entire fund has been used up. 
The government is unlikely to come up with a solution that will save small businesses like Antoinette, Awoke, Collections, Dusty Rose, and Horizons anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean that fans of the stores can’t help support them in the meantime. Sign up for the New York Shops Together giveaway today, and win or lose, check out what’s up for grabs at each of the five participating stores. Who knows? Maybe the in-quarantine item you didn’t know you needed is only a click away. 
Advertisement

More from Stores

R29 Original Series