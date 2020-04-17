Leighton Meester Shuts Down Troll Who Called Her Fat

Instagram Live has never been as active as it is during the age of coronavirus. Quarantined celebrities are taking to live-streaming to keep fans — and themselves — entertained. And as interesting and fun as these videos can be, they can also draw the attention of Internet trolls. That's what happened during actor Leighton Meester's recent Instagram Live — but she was able to brush off the hateful comment with a simple, succinct reply.
Meester was hosting a discussion with her her Single Parents co-star, Kimrie Lewis-Davis, when she said, "Somebody just told me I got fat. That's really nice," according to E! News.
Lewis-Davis quickly backed up Meester, responding, “That is not nice, you guys.” The pair then moved on, continuing their talk where they'd left off.
Meester is reportedly expecting her second child with husband and fellow actor Adam Brody, who she met on the set of set of their film The Oranges in 2011. The famously private couple hasn't yet officially confirmed that the pregnancy, though Meester has been seen in public with a baby bump.
The Gossip Girl alum isn't the only celebrity to be body shamed while pregnant. In 2017, meteorologist Mary Ours spoke out after being fat-shamed during her pregnancy by online commenters.
"If you don't know from my million announcements on social media, I'm pregnant and I'm so excited!" she wrote in a Facebook post. "Yes, my body is going to be changing drastically and I will be growing so the negative comments about how I dress and look are unnecessary and will not be tolerated — it's bullying!"
Meester has a tradition of being quiet about her personal life. She didn't publicly announce when she got engaged to Brody in 2013, or when they quietly exchanged vows a year later.
So to any Internet trolls, we'd say: Take a cue from Meester, and MYOB.
