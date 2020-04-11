Amy Schumer Landed Herself A Quarantine-Inspired Cooking Series

Cooking has taken on a whole new meaning during the age of self-quarantining. For the time being, gone are the days of brunch outings, take-out dinners, and frequent grocery store trips. In response, Food Network is trying out a quarantine-specific cooking show, helmed by Amy Schumer and her husband, pro chef Chris Fischer.
The upcoming show, titled Amy Schumer Learns To Cook, will be filmed by the couple and shot in their Manhattan home. Fischer will teach Schumer — and the audience — how to tackle brunch, tacos, and pasta night from quarantine, and Schumer will be in charge of the cocktails. (And she’ll inevitably bring the humor, too.)
Advertisement
“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions,” Schumer said in a statement. “For Chris, it’s cooking, and for me, eating. With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers.”
Schumer also said that she and Fischer will be making donations to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program, an initiative that ensures humane working conditions and fair wages for farm workers.
Schumer and Fischer married back in 2018, and welcomed their first baby in November. Food played an essential role in the couple’s love story: Fischer’s sister Molly, who is Schumer’s personal assistant, invited him over to cook. Schumer said that the two quickly connected, and began dating soon after, with Molly’s blessing.
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook will tentatively begin airing sometime this spring. As of now, there are plans for eight episodes.
Advertisement