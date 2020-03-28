Fox Business’ Trish Regan Has Been Dismissed Following Controversial Coronavirus Comments

The Fox Business network announced the departure of Trish Regan, the host of Trish Regan Primetime, on Friday. The announcement comes two weeks after her controversial monologue where she dismissed the concerns around the coronavirus outbreak. The network released a statement thanking her for her contributions to the network and wished her well on her future endeavors, according to The New York Times.
On her March 9 broadcast, Regan dismissed the threat of the coronavirus outbreak, calling it a liberal attempt to “demonize and destroy the president” and accused Democrats of rooting for a stock market crash. Regan came under fire for her comments and was called out by her Fox News colleagues for her misleading and irresponsible reporting. The network had pulled Regan’s show off the network shortly after her remarks.
Regan is one of the many outspoken conservative voices, including President Donald Trump, who have downplayed the concerns around the outbreak for weeks prior to the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration. Fox News anchors including Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity have come under scrutiny for accusing the media and Democrats on overhyping the situation. A poll by Survey 160 and Gradient Metrics shows that Fox News viewers believe that the coronavirus threat is exaggerated.
In a statement released by the network, Regan thanked Fox for the opportunity and while she looks forward to the next chapter of her career, she “intends to focus on my family during these troubled times.” Regan joined Fox News in 2015 and previously worked as a business news correspondent at CBS News, CNBC, and Bloomberg Television.
