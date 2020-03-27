I Was Put On Bed Rest During My Pregnancy, Then Coronavirus Happened

Every day of my bed rest, I lived with the possibility of something horrible happening. My husband and I were told that there was a very low likelihood that I would carry the baby to term. If he was born early, doctors said, he would have a high chance of physical and mental disabilities. I was stuck at home, with only my laptop, phone, and this information to keep me company. Yet day-to-day, nothing was actually wrong. I felt fine. I soon realized that my biggest challenge was to control the narrative inside my own head, this one big worry looming over everything else.