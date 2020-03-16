Today Show Staffer Tested Positive For Coronavirus Causing Hosts To Skip Tapings

The effects of coronavirus have gradually infiltrated most aspects of our normal life, and now the virus is coming for our TV. Just a few days after Ellen DeGeneres announced that production for her talk show was shutting down, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed on Monday that a staffer at the NBC show has diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, the network is pulling co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker off-air to assess the path forward.
“Personal note, for this show: Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus,” Guthrie said. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now. They feel good. But caution is the order of the day.”
Advertisement
Co-host Hoda Kotb added that they're just trying to "play exactly by the rules." They did not disclose when Melvin and Roker are expected back.
We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19.— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj
Until then, they can turn to Degeneres for advice, who admitted she was "already bored" after announcing that production would be suspended until March 30.
"Portia and I have watched every single thing on Netflix, and are just about done reading the entire internet," she tweeted on Monday. "We played 'Heads Up!' for 16 hours. Obviously, I won. Today, I’m gonna do my show for her and pretend to interview Cher."
Just checking in.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2020
Portia and I have watched every single thing on Netflix, and are just about done reading the entire internet.
We played "Heads Up!" for 16 hours.
Obviously, I won.
Today, I’m gonna do my show for her and pretend to interview @Cher.
Anyway what are you all doing?
With their newly free time, maybe Melvin and Roker can video call into that show as a remote correspondents.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement