Remains Believed To Be 15-Month-Old Evelyn Boswell Found On Family Member’s Property

Further questioning also led to the arrest of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, who police stated made false statements that “impeded our investigation on trying to find Evelyn." In earlier comments to both police and news stations, Megan, who had sole custody of Evelyn, claimed to know where the toddler was , saying, "My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don't go tonight, I'm going to go find her myself.”