It’s Not The Titular Role, But Beanie Feldstein Is Joining Grey’s Anatomy

Beanie Feldstein just proved she can do booksmart, yet again. Feldstein has joined Grey’s Anatomy as Tess Desmond, a new, ambitious intern already impressing Richard (James Pickens Jr.) with her enthusiasm for gallbladder removal.
The surprise casting was revealed in a new promo for the ABC series, which recently lost Dr. Alex Karev after original cast member Justin Chambers exited the show to pursue other interests.
In a sneak peek at the episode, which will be a crossover with fellow Shondaland series Station 19, Tess comes over to watch Richard practicing a Laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal, for those of us who didn’t go to medical school). She’s pleased that Richard, a master surgeon, still practices despite having done the procedure hundreds of times. She’s less thrilled with the interns at the hospital.
“I just don’t get it. Those residents, they work their butts off, they go into a mountain of debt all for a chance at the greatest job on the planet and they treat it like it’s retail,” Feldstein’s Tess muses in the clip.
.@BeanieFeldstein joins us on tomorrow's episode. #GreysxStation19 pic.twitter.com/YjcoSXQDK1— Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 26, 2020
Feldstein’s guest role will, hopefully, make some fans warm up to the multiple Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episodes. They have been controversial amongst many longtime fans of the medical drama who think that the Station 19 characters have overstayed their welcome on the Shondaland mothership.
Feldstein has yet to comment on her time on Grey’s Anatomy, but she did share her enthusiasm for joining the cast of another long-running show recently: The Simpsons.
“[G]etting to bring my nephews to watch me record the simpsons was the greatest day. the coolest ever,” Feldstein wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “thanks to everyone at the simpsons for making me seem like a cool aunt for one single day!!”
In addition to her time as Tess on Grey’s Anatomy, Feldstein will portray Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy’s next season of American Crime Story. Lucky us.
