In ABC’s legal drama, Nicholas Pinnock plays Wallace and Wright acts as an executive producer on the series. He recently spoke at the Television Critics Association Winter 2020 Press Tour about what it was like to see a version of his story acted out. “When I had the opportunity to be on set and watch Nicholas perform, for the first time, in watching Nicholas’ performance, I was able to see myself as a third person,” he explained. “It became a therapeutic process for me to watch Nicholas and move through episode by episode with him. He was somebody that allowed me to reflect on the pain that I was going through at that time.”