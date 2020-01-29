Miracle Workers Is A Show About Misfits With A Stand-Out Star

The show is absurd yet weirdly clever, and in the center of it all, Viswanathan plays Alexandra, a good-hearted, genuine soul who wants to shovel the town’s shit to the best of her ability and read a nice book on her day off. The laughs come when Viswanathan’s straight man butts heads with creator Simon Rich’s varied characters: Buscemi’s happy-go-lucky neighborhood shit-shoveler, Soni’s exasperated royal hand, and Radcliffe’ patently ridiculous prince who would rather pal about with his ducks than lead a kingdom.