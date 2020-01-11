Oprah Winfrey Steps Away From Russell Simmons Sexual Misconduct Allegations Doc

In a statement of their own, Ziering and Dick said they were “disappointed” by Winfrey’s choice to leave the project, but appreciated her full support of the women. “Revealing hard truths is never easy, and the women in our documentary are all showing extraordinary strength and courage by raising their voices to address sexual abuse in the music industry,” the filmmakers stated, per The Los Angeles Times. “The film is a beacon of hope for voices that have long been suppressed, and an inspiration for anyone wanting to regain their personal power.”

