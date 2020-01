Oprah Winfrey Steps Away From Russell Simmons Sexual Misconduct Allegations Doc

Winfrey announced on Friday, January 10 that she was stepping down as an executive producer of the untitled film from directors Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick . “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women,” Winfrey said in a statement, reports The Los Angeles Times. “Their stories deserve to be told and heard.” Winfrey continued, saying that “in my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”