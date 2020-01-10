The AJ And The Queen Cast Is Ready To Work

Ready for a road trip? RuPaul's new Netflix series is prepared to sweep you off your feet and take you on a dazzling adventure. The cast of AJ and the Queen includes a lot of Broadway talent who know how to put on a show, and some fresh faces, too.
The series follows a drag queen who ends up accidentally acquiring a pre-teen best friend while on the road trying to change her life after a betrayal sets her back both financially and spiritually. The unlikely pair bond as they get to know each other, and form a little family. It's basically The Mandalorian with wigs and sequins — though Netflix more aptly describes it as "part Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, part Touched by an Angel" and promises a "killer musical number" at every stop on the way. Would you expect anything less?
RuPaul superfans will recognize several of their favorite Drag Race queens performing in AJ & The Queen, including Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Roy Haylock, Chad Michaels, James Leyva, David Huggard, and more. But as for the characters that populate this loving and colorful universe, here are the actors you can look forward to seeing in AJ and the Queen.