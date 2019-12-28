"I'm very influenced by classic Hollywood and film noir and especially the sense of the 'fallen' women who embody all of these cultural contradictions and sort of the messiness of being a woman. It’s just sort of a guiding fascination and everything I've worked on is reflected in it, even my social media. I'm actively interested in the way that this notion of femininity as a masquerade and the masks women wear and the things we have to hide about ourselves — any forbidden feelings of progression and ambition and competition we have and somehow we still have to find a way to make it nice. I think that's why cheerleaders always fascinated me as an image, because they're doing this brutal, extremely dangerous sport, but they have to wear this smile. It’s just endlessly fascinating. That was something that we talked about so much on the show, but it's something that really I think is in the DNA of everything that I write."