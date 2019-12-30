Streetwear Subscription Service Threadbeast Now Offers Options For Women

Virgil Abloh may have declared streetwear “is gonna die,” but Threadbeast, a new subscription service, is challenging that, allowing customers to curate their own monthly “drops.” Since its launch in 2015, ThreadBeast has seen a significant increase in requests from women who want the same dope streetwear offered to its male customers. So, the brand has decided to roll out a more female-friendly subscription option.
Threadbeast’s main priority is providing high-quality streetwear at affordable prices. “We do our best to focus on designers and brands that are trending and are actively working to include more options from women designers,” Uday Singh, Threadbeast’s founder and CEO said.
Here’s how it works: You fill out a style profile before joining the service, and Threadbeast’s stylists use this as a guide to curate your box. “We always recommend our subscribers email us with their specific style preferences and our stylists ask for feedback after each is received to gather data for future boxes,” said Singh.
Don’t expect to find the latest sneaker release in your box (like, say Travis Scott’s next drop). Instead, boxes are curated with products already available in stores — and you get to keep whatever’s in your box. “We work with different brands constantly and are always looking for new vendors to partner with,” Singh said.
“We like to introduce members to brands they might not be familiar with and keep them anticipating who we’ll work with next.” Currently, Threadbeast works with over 150 brands including G-star raw, Diamond Supply, Jack & Jones, Primitive, and Levis, just to name a few.
Women are allowed to choose from both mens’ and womens’ pieces for their boxes. “Some members ask for only tops and sweatpants, others for only jeans and graphic tees,” Singh said. Subscribers can downgrade to a different plan, change the frequency of payments and cancel their subscription at any time. The only subscription fee is the monthly payment members make each month before receiving their box. The payment allows members to keep all the items they receive in their box.
If this service is any indication, femme-friendly streetwear might be the next wave for the new decade.
