Texas Mom Heidi Broussard Found Dead & Her Friend Is A Suspect

Over a week after she and her three-week-old baby were reported missing, Heidi Broussard was found dead at a residence near Houston on December 19. The 33-year-old Austin, TX mom’s death was ruled a homicide by ligature strangulation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, per the Austin American-Statesman. A baby who is believed to be Broussard’s daughter, Margot Carey, and born November 26, was found alive and unharmed at the residence. DNA testing is currently underway to confirm the identity of the infant, who Austin police confirmed appears to be Broussard’s child. "Although we are grateful that it appears as though we have safely recovered baby Margot," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference on December 20, "again, we do believe that Ms. Broussard lost her life in this incident."