How A Month Without Mirrors Set Me Free

There was one mirror, if you can even call it that, in the RV we were driving. It’s in the bathroom and it was about five inches square. You could just about see enough of your face to not get toothpaste in your hair, and that was about it. We were stopping in national parks or quirky small towns. Not many mirrors. So, the days began to string together, and my eating became more primal. I ate because my body needed fuel. I didn’t think about calories or carbs or how much. I ate when I was hungry and until I was full. I didn’t really have time to think about it. And being in our little portable unit moving as a bubble out in the wilds of the country, I didn’t really care about the usual nonsense knocking around in my brain. There wasn’t anything around to remind me to.