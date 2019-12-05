Ulta Beauty Is Dropping Huge Deals This Weekend — Here’s Your Shopping Guide

To celebrate the start of December, the unofficial official month of gifting, Ulta is making it easy to save on all things beauty. Whether you're treating yourself to a new concealer or shopping for an eyeshadow palette for your niece, Ulta is the place to stock up — and stat, because the retailer's annual Holiday Beauty Blitz is on now through the duration of the month, with flash deals up to 50% off best-selling cult-favorite beauty products.
The event is similar to Ulta's beloved 21 Days of Beauty sale in that every day offers up a new deal that sticks around for a very limited time (in most cases, one day only). All deals are valid both in store and online — and they're good, like 40% off Tarte Shape Tape Concealer and all BareMinerals foundations marked down to $30.
To help you strategize, we've dropped this weekend's deals, ahead. The sale will last through the end of December, so keep an eye out as we update with more of-the-moment offers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
