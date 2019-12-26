Your 2020 Horoscope Is Here

We’ve got more than a few opportunities to be awakened in 2020. The outer planets will not change houses, helping us to better adjust to new thought patterns and behaviors. We’re encouraged to be adaptable for the upcoming year as inventive Uranus spends all year in material Taurus. Now is the time to break free of archaic traditions and begin new ones.
Continue to seek out spiritual growth as dreamy Neptune spends all year in psychic Pisces. Pay attention to hidden messages, as secrets are revealed during this transit. Transformative Pluto spends all year in ambitious Capricorn, influencing us to be wise with our energy. Lucky Jupiter stays in Capricorn until December 19, bringing a new awareness of where we can improve as individuals.
This year, the skies will host a staggering six eclipses (two solar and four lunar), when we usually have only four. Our first Lunar Eclipse arrives on January 10 in deep-feeling Cancer. Prepare to defend yourself as this eclipse opposes communicative Mercury, rule-making Saturn, and transformative Pluto.
We’re asked to reassess our higher thinking as Mercury begins his first retrograde on February 16 until March 9 in both Pisces and Aquarius. It’s time to become more independent starting March 21 when taskmaster Saturn moves into objective Aquarius. The planet of rules is ready to let you make some of your own during this transit. Reassess how you identify power in your life as ambitious Pluto goes retrograde on April 25 until October 4 in practical Capricorn. Saturn follows close behind, going retrograde from May 10 until September 28, also in Capricorn. When the ringed planet is in retrograde, he takes the training wheels off so that you can fly solo.
We’re encouraged to become more conscious and thankful for what we have as material Venus begins her retrograde in Gemini from May 13 to June 25. This is a beautiful period to seek out a more sustainable lifestyle. If you’re searching for a higher calling, you’ll be blessed with a chance to fine-tune your thinking from May 14 to September 12, when abundant Jupiter begins his retrograde in Capricorn.
The second Lunar Eclipse of 2020 arrives on June 5 in expressive Sagittarius, squaring against Mars and opposing a retrograde Venus. Protect your energy against these influences — this may require you to speak up, or take the path of least resistance. Speedy Mercury begins his second retrograde in sensitive Cancer on June 18. Examine how you process your emotions until July 12 during this transit. Our annual Solar Eclipse arrives just after the summer solstice on June 21 in deep-feeling Cancer, helping us to become more aware of our emotional needs. Dreamy Neptune moves retrograde in Pisces beginning June 22, helping us to become mindful of self-imposed illusions — break free. The third Lunar Eclipse of the year occurs in Capricorn on July 5, inspiring us to release nervous energy. Consider your most irrational fears and confront them during this transit.
Fiery Mars begins his retrograde on September 9 in his own sign of Aries. This movement will shift how we take action in our lives until November 13. Innovative Uranus goes retrograde from August 15 to January 14, 2021, in steady Taurus. This transit inspires us to explore uncharted territory — be bold. We’re asked to change how we relate to others starting October 13 when communication ruling Mercury enters his last retrograde of the year in Libra. We may have to pay special attention to our idea of strategy, when the messenger planet goes direct in Scorpio on November 3.
Our fourth Lunar Eclipse of the year occurs on November 30 in thoughtful Gemini. Take a moment to seek out new perspectives, and understand each others’ intentions during this transit. We conclude the year with a Solar Eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius on December 14. Pay attention to your opportunities for both travel and mind expansion during this liberating event.
Read on to find out what’s in store for your sign in 2020.