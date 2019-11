Beyond the marital tensions, relationship scandals, and family drama — though, of course, those parts are riveting — The Crown also consistently devotes time to historic news events and the way the Royal family handled them. There was the Great Smog of 1952 and the Soviet Union’s testing of a thermonuclear weapon in Season 1, and the Suez Crisis and the Duke of Windsor’s Nazi associations in season 2. It’s been a crash course in modern British history, and the newest season of The Crown touches on the Aberfan disaster , which producers called “one of the most tragic events of the 20th Century.”