We’re adjusting to a new mindset on Halloween, as the Sun moves through Scorpio. It’s a day spent focusing on our desires, and understanding how they fit in with our needs. We begin the day with a spirit of ambition while the Moon waxes in bubbly Sagittarius until 10:29 a.m. EST. The streets may be full of witches and warlocks, but we’ll need to avoid casting magical spells when the Moon goes void-of-course from 10:29 a.m. EST to 10:38 p.m. EST. When the Moon is moving between signs, she encourages us to take care of our energy and be wise with our resources — she’s off-duty. This is not an ideal time to make bold gestures or start new projects. We’ll be reignited with inspiration as the Moon waxes into Capricorn after 10:38 p.m. EST. The day continues to slow our pace as Mercury, the messenger planet enters his second retrograde of the year in Scorpio at 11:41 a.m. EST. This retrograde is not to be feared, as it helps us to recognize how we can be more cognizant of our blessings.
Horoscopes
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here