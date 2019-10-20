Story from TV Shows

The Internet Wasn’t Prepared To Feel This Nostalgic Over Looking For Alaska

Lydia Wang
Photo: Courtesy of Hulu.
Almost 15 years after its publication, Looking for AlaskaJohn Green’s breakout debut novel — has finally hit the small screen. Like the book, Hulu’s latest limited series follows Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), a boarding school student whose life takes an exciting and then devastating turn when the mysterious, self-destructive Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth) pulls him into her orbit. The book won the Michael L. Printz Award in 2006, and gained a rabid online fanbase for its portrayal of grief, first love, and mental illness.
When Hulu announced that an adaptation was in the works, many of the former teenagers who spent their high school years reblogging Alaska quotes on Tumblr worried the show wouldn’t live up to its source material. On that note, many also wondered whether it’s even possible to say “Y’all smoke to enjoy it; I smoke to die” with a straight face in 2019.
But the viewer reviews are in, and while current teens are falling in love with Pudge’s story for the first time, older audiences are feeling nostalgic. (And the soundtrack, which features the likes of Rilo Kiley and The Strokes, isn’t helping as far as emotions are concerned.)
Many fans were excited to revisit some of their old favorite quotes.
And some were excited by the changes showrunner Josh Schwartz made.
All episodes of Looking for Alaska are now streaming on Hulu.
