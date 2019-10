The Story Behind The Viral Video Of A Coach Disarming & Hugging A School Shooter

An investigation revealed that the gun contained one round ; Granados-Diaz had intended to use it on himself. School administrators knew that Granados-Diaz had been experiencing symptoms of suicidal ideations and, that day, Lowe had intended to escort the student to the office, The Washington Post reports. When Lowe arrived, Granados-Diaz attempted to harm himself, but the firearm did not discharge, giving Lowe an opportunity to diffuse the situation. There were no injuries , NBC News reports. Granados-Diaz was sentenced to three years of probation and mandatory mental health counseling.