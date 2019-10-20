The Story Behind The Viral Video Of A Coach Disarming & Hugging A School Shooter

My goodness. While others fled, he DISARMED and embraced an obviously distressed boy. Schools don’t need armed guards or metal detectors. Schools need humans who give AF about and make connections with hurting children. We need more people like Keonon Lowe in this world. https://t.co/9lwNCN5Lhk

And they talk about arming teachers with guns when this coach had the power, courage, and compassion to handle this situation...I'm glad I didn't have to see another school shooting story. These kids need help, guidance, assistance, and time from their parents.