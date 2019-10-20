The Story Behind The Viral Video Of A Coach Disarming & Hugging A School Shooter

A recently released video of a potential school shooter being stopped and hugged by a school employee is going viral — and may have minted a new hero.
Keanon Lowe, a former football player for the University of Oregon and the San Francisco 49ers turned security guard and track and field coach at Parkrose High School in Portland, OR, intervened in a possible shooting. In the May 2019 video, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz is seen holding a rifle as he enters the school and students begin fleeing. Lowe calmly disarms Granados-Diaz and wraps him a hug. Another teacher grabs the weapon, and the would-be shooter breaks down into Lowe’s arms.
Advertisement
An investigation revealed that the gun contained one round; Granados-Diaz had intended to use it on himself. School administrators knew that Granados-Diaz had been experiencing symptoms of suicidal ideations and, that day, Lowe had intended to escort the student to the office, The Washington Post reports. When Lowe arrived, Granados-Diaz attempted to harm himself, but the firearm did not discharge, giving Lowe an opportunity to diffuse the situation. There were no injuries, NBC News reports. Granados-Diaz was sentenced to three years of probation and mandatory mental health counseling.
“I analyzed everything in a second,” Lowe told local news outlet KOIN 6, which obtained the video through a FOIA request. “I told him [that] I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and that [his] life was worth living. The universe works in amazing ways. I’m lucky and I’m happy that I was in that classroom for all those kids and I was able to prevent that tragedy.”
Of the hero moniker, Lowe said, “I don’t know if ‘hero’ is the right word but the universe works in mysterious ways and I was meant to be in that classroom and I was meant to stop a tragedy.”
Social media heralded Lowe’s compassion and courage in the widely-shared video.
My goodness. While others fled, he DISARMED and embraced an obviously distressed boy. Schools don’t need armed guards or metal detectors. Schools need humans who give AF about and make connections with hurting children. We need more people like Keonon Lowe in this world. https://t.co/9lwNCN5Lhk— BlackestMama (@BlackestMama) October 20, 2019
Bravo, #KeononLowe, bravo!!!👏👏👏— Tea (@IcedTea17) October 19, 2019
And they talk about arming teachers with guns when this coach had the power, courage, and compassion to handle this situation...I'm glad I didn't have to see another school shooting story. These kids need help, guidance, assistance, and time from their parents.— ShrugLife (@XShrugLifeX) October 19, 2019
Advertisement