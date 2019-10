Kourtney Kardashian Thinks An Employee Hacked Her & Stole $5,200

In a teaser for KUWTK, Kourtney wondered whether a member of her entourage was robbing her after money went missing from her wallet. "So, we discovered that there's cash missing from your wallet," Kourtney's assistant, Megan, told her. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night…" After Kourtney explained that she had used a little but had hundreds in her bag, Megan told her, "there's no hundreds there right now." Weirder was the fact that this supposedly wasn’t the first thing of hers to go missing. "We had an iPad missing in the house, too,” Kourtney tells the camera. “You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right."