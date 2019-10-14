Kourtney Kardashian Thinks An Employee Hacked Her & Stole $5,200

Kourtney Kardashian is a regular Nancy Drew. On last night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney figured out who was allegedly stealing from her. And just as she thought, it was coming from inside the house. Turns out, though, the possible sticky-fingered bandit had gotten away with way more than she originally thought.
In a teaser for KUWTK, Kourtney wondered whether a member of her entourage was robbing her after money went missing from her wallet. "So, we discovered that there's cash missing from your wallet," Kourtney's assistant, Megan, told her. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night…" After Kourtney explained that she had used a little but had hundreds in her bag, Megan told her, "there's no hundreds there right now." Weirder was the fact that this supposedly wasn’t the first thing of hers to go missing. "We had an iPad missing in the house, too,” Kourtney tells the camera. “You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right."
Oh, it so isn’t, girl. On last night’s episode, Kourtney accused someone in her inner circle of taking the money. “This lady stole $700 out of my wallet,” she told a shocked Khloé and family friend Stephanie Shepherd. “Then she stole $4,500 out of Scott’s.” Kourtney revealed that her security had seen the woman “two times with her flashlight on in the office.” Oh, and Kourtney is also convinced the woman hacked her. “She's looking at your texts right now,'" the eldest Kardashian said. "She's looking at my texts?"
Kourtney doesn’t name names but describes the culprit as someone who had spent time “alone” with her kids. She also swears that the thief won’t ever be allowed back in the house. The only problem is the woman was downstairs as this conversation happened. "This is so good,” Khloé said as Kourtney goes to confront the woman. “This is better than Real Housewives!" Honestly, she’s not wrong.
KUWTK season 17 airs Sundays on E!.
