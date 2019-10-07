The One Item At Walmart’s Fall Beauty Sale Worthy Of Your Online Browsing Time

Walmart is already known for its wildly affordable drugstore beauty selection (and yodeling children in cowboy boots), and this season, all of your favorite affordable buys just got even cheaper.
This month marks the beginning of the Fall Into Beauty event, a five-week-long cavalcade of mega savings across makeup, hair, skin care, fragrance, and more. From fall-ready nail polish to under-$20 makeup, there's going to be a lot of can't-miss deals to shop, so here's everything you need to know to make the most of the sale this month.
What exactly is the Fall Into Beauty Event?
Walmart's way of celebrating all things affordable beauty; unlike most other sales you've shopped, Fall Into Beauty is like getting five sales in one. (More on that later.) From under-the-radar gems like marked-down prestige products like Stila's Stay All Day Eyeliner to money-saving duos of Maybelline lipstick, there's something for everyone.
How long is the sale?
Fall Into Beauty runs from September 30 through November 2, but the month-long sale is split up into five-week-long themed promos that are as follows:
Makeup & Nail Week: September 30 – October 6
Hair Care Week: October 7 – October 13
Skin Care and Inner Beauty Week: October 14 – October 20
Halloween Looks: October 21 – October 27
Fragrance Week: October 28 — November 2
What's the one item I need on my radar this week?
Whether you're shopping for your first styling tool or upgrading an existing one, sale seasons are the best times to snap up bigger-ticket items like curling irons and straighteners. For this week only, Remington's one-inch flatiron is just $25 — sleek hair, here we come.
Check back soon because our beauty team will be updating this space with the best product on sale every few days.
