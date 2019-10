Almost Family is about the central three sisters of the series, but doesn't seem to leave much room for Hutton’s character and his reckoning. Weisman assured critics at the Summer TCAs that the doctor will face consequences as the series continues. “There’s going to be a very serious contending with what it meant to the people who didn’t consent to this behavior,” she said, per Deadline. “We’re also going to get into more complex motivations.” Still, per TV Guide, Weissman stopped short of condemning the actions of a man like Bechley, saying that his “singular quest” should be understood by audiences.