If you’re currently watching new episodes of Real Housewives Of Orange County, seeing Kelly Dodd hot and heavy with Dr. Brian Reagan and wondering how this couple is doing today, well, buckle your seatbelt — they’re broken up. While Dr. Brian ended up moving into the same apartment building as Kelly in order to be closer to her, it just didn’t work out. Now, Kelly has set coupled up with a television fixture — Kelly is dating a man some viewers might recognize from Fox News (or, you know, Late Night With Seth Meyers clips of Fox News). Who is this new boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, and what does he want with our Kelly?
For the record, per Bravo, Kelly and Brian broke up in the summer of 2019, mostly due, according to Brian, to “distance.” The split seems amicable enough — even though Kelly has some not-so-nice things to say about her ex. A lot of shade with this one. Like, per PEOPLE, Kelly said that she and Rick met “in the Hamptons” with fellow Housewife Ramona Singer at her side, and even though the relationship was very new, Rick had “already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.” Oh boy. Let’s let them deal with all of that, and let’s meet Rick instead.
According to his Fox News profile, Rick is a “New York-based senior correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC).” He’s covered stories ranging from the Sandy Hook shooting to the Paris bombings and more, and he’s been with the network since 1997 — so, a long time. Clearly, he lives in New York City, and Kelly lives in Orange County, so they’ve been flying back and forth a bunch in order to spend time with each other.
According to Bravo, Kelly joked in an Instagram story that it might be time for her to move in based on the amazing views he has from his apartment — can you picture Kelly as a bicoastal gal or New Yorker? I sure can’t. But love makes you do crazy things. Crazy things like, per OK!, telling the world that your current boyfriend’s penis size is much better than your last boyfriend’s penis size. Kelly, that is an overshare if ever there was one.
Whatever the case, Kelly and Rick’s new-ish relationship seems to be going well. According to PEOPLE, Kelly has already picked out a wedding date — 10/10/20, even though Kelly and Rick are not officially engaged. It's fast, but Kelly usually seems to get what she wants, so there’s probably very little stopping her from getting the ring and the man of her dreams.
At least Kelly’s romantic relationships are stable, because from what we’ve seen so far this season of Real Housewives Of Orange County, Kelly is ready to fight with everyone else. She’s feuding with Vicki Gunvalson, she’s snapping back at Tamra Judge, she’s bonking Shannon Beador in the head with a giant mallet. She was doing all of that while she was still dating Brian, so maybe Rick can help her find her balance a little better for next season of Real Housewives Of Orange County.
