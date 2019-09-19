The first signs of Marianne’s presence are grounded in the facts of Madame Daugeron’s human body – not in the supernatural. For one, her expressions are way too creepy to be human, even if they’re comprised of human features. Things get weirder when, sitting across from Emma and Camille, Madame Daugeron freely wets herself. She grabs Camille’s hand and forces her to feel the stain. “You’re scared? I’m filthy. Believe me girls, you know nothing of filth. But you will,” she says, excitedly. That exceeds “quirky old woman” behavior. Emma and Camille bolt from her house, with Madame D. trailing with ominous threats.