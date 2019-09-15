As The Marshall Project article specifies, Manson (who was the lead investigator), had previously only worked on patrol and in narcotics, but had recently been promoted and transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division and had been in the position for only six weeks when Marie’s rape happened. He had only investigated one rape before working with Marie. Rittgarn, on the other hand, had been a detective for 11 years, but had a background in helicopters and the aerospace industry. So let’s just state the obvious: Neither one of these men was the best man for the job as neither of them were all that qualified to work on a rape case.