In Unbelievable, James Massey is a police officer himself but he has a history of domestic abuse and has been reassigned a handful of times due to incidents. The reason the detectives focus on him is that one of the victims believes that her attacker had a law enforcement background (this is true, but the real rapist was in the army). The attacker is also incredibly organized and meticulous and knows to destroy all the evidence of his crimes that he can, which is why he takes the bedsheets from his victims and makes them shower.