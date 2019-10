Netflix’s true-crime series, Unbelievable, almost down to the word follows The Marshall Project’s long-real, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape.” Both Unbelievable and the written story describe the case of Marie, a young 18-year old woman who claims she was raped and the police don’t believe here. Elsewhere — and a few years later — two female detectives follow their own string of rapes in their districts as they try to get to the bottom of who’s responsible for them. This obviously turns up a few leads before they find the guy who did it, and one of them is a police officer named James Massey