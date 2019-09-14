ProPublica reported that the women looked into other similar cases in the Colorado area (O'Leary had moved on from Washington in the years after that first rape). Together they explored every lead until they were able to trace a white truck belonging to O'Leary to the different crime scenes. Once they had a warrant for O'Leary's house, his case was essentially over. They found a ton of evidence there, including digital files of photos of the women he'd attacked. They even found evidence to back up that Washington case where the police hadn't believed the woman reporting her rape.



According to ProPublica, O'Leary eventually pleaded guilty to 28 counts of rape in Colorado and was sentenced to 327.5 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to both Washington rape cases and was sentenced to 68.5 years.