It takes a certain kind of man to be able to roll with the Real Housewives. Some who enter this ring want to be on the Real Housewives, like Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Slade Smiley, which could be a bit of a red flag. Others are so secure in themselves that they just do their own thing while their Real Housewife does her show and wears her over-the-top hats, throws her well-crafted bon mots in fights, and whatever else it is Housewives do. One of the men in the latter category is Rich Emberlin on Real Housewives Of Dallas, who has stood by his lady, LeeAnne Locken, through vacations featuring comically large sex toys, screaming matches, and drama over a hat made of poop. Well, a hat made to look like poop