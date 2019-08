Disney Is Rebooting Classics Like Home Alone & People Are Pissed

Back in 2017, Disney bought Fox for $52 billion, given them access to its full catalogue. However, The Wrap says Disney isn't getting what it thought it paid for , with Disney CEO Bob Iger saying in his Q3 call that Fox's performance at the box office "was well below what it had been and well below what we thought it would be when we did the acquisition." This plan to reboot Fox classics could be their plan to offset this loss, but fans aren't welcoming them with open arms.