Disney Is Rebooting Classics Like Home Alone & People Are Pissed

Disney just proved it means business with its new Netflix-competitor, Disney+. The streaming service, which is slated to launch this fall, will apparently house remakes of classic 20th Century Fox titles like Home Alone and Night At The Museum, Deadline reports. However, while remakes are in vogue right now, fans are not excited to see their beloved childhood staples, which also include Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, reimagined by a brand new network.
Back in 2017, Disney bought Fox for $52 billion, given them access to its full catalogue. However, The Wrap says Disney isn't getting what it thought it paid for, with Disney CEO Bob Iger saying in his Q3 call that Fox's performance at the box office "was well below what it had been and well below what we thought it would be when we did the acquisition." This plan to reboot Fox classics could be their plan to offset this loss, but fans aren't welcoming them with open arms.
"Me waking up to the news that Disney are remaking Home Alone..." one fan wrote on Twitter. "LEAVE HOME ALONE ALONE!"
Others used Danny Devito memes:
And Marianne Williamson memes:
And even Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin himself weighed in:
But mostly people were just pissed:
While details are slim, Iger said in the call they are "leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our ... platforms" and promises the reimagined modern classics will have the "same standards and the same creative discipline" as the originals. They'll be joining the 7,500 episodes of TV and 400 movies the streaming platform also plans to boast, which will include both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.
Disney+ launches November 12, 2019.
